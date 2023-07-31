ALABAMA (WHNT) — A new law aimed at correcting a shortage of doctors is going into effect in Alabama on August 1.

Governor Kay Ivey signed the Physician Workforce Act in May of this year – after it was passed in the Alabama Legislature. The law makes changes to some of the requirements for practicing medicine, in hopes of putting more physicians in place sooner.

“There’s a shortage of physicians in the state of Alabama and anything we can do to increase the number of physicians and the quality of physicians in our state will be a service to our citizens,” said the President of the Alabama Medical Association, Dr. George Koulianos.

The law makes three main changes.

The first is to establish an apprenticeship-like program for medical graduates who don’t match into a residency program. This will allow them to be able to start working while training under a licensed physician.

“There are more medical school graduates now than there are residency spots, so sometimes it takes a resident a year or two,” Koulianos said.

“A young physician, it takes them a year or two to obtain a residency slot and we don’t want to lose those doctors to other states. We want them to stay in the state so they can train in the state because where the physician trains the majority of the time is where they settle.”

The new law will also change the timeline for international medical graduates. They will now be able to apply for a medical license after two years, rather than three.

“They could actually start working in urgent cares and ER shifts in some of the hospitals after two years because they would be able to obtain a state license,” said Robert Chappell, the Chief Medical Officer for the Huntsville Hospital Health System.

International medical graduates actually make up about 20% of the current physician workforce in Alabama, according to the Alabama Medical Association.

The law also makes it easier for physicians in other states to be able to start practicing medicine in Alabama. It eliminates the Special Purpose Exam (SPEX), which is a knowledge test.

However, Chappell said people don’t need to worry about this because all hospitals go through a rigorous hiring process.

“We have a very rigorous credential criteria for the hospital,” Chappel said. “I think what the state is trying to do is be more in line with other states. I think they’re trying to reduce that extra red tape, and of course, we’ll still have standards consistent with other states in the U.S.”

Chappell said having access to medical care and physicians is paramount in Alabama.

“Right now, Alabama has some of the highest numbers in terms of chronic disease, like hypertension, diabetes, but yet we have some of the lowest numbers in terms of physicians to take care of those,” Chappell said. “Patients often don’t have anywhere to go, they don’t have access to a specialist or a primary care doctor, and they end up in the emergency room.”

The new law goes into effect on August 1st.