BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Students ages 14 to 18 looking for jobs in West Alabama can now search for employment through a new job portal.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission and West Alabama Works partnered to launch I.G.N.I.T.E Student Jobs.

I.G.N.I.T.E’s acronym stands for seven values it hopes to teach students entering the workforce: Integrity, Gratitude, Never Give Up, Initiative, Timeliness, and Enthusiasm.

Donny Jones is the chief operating officer of the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce as well as the executive director of West Alabama Works. Jones told CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg these key characteristics are valuable for both employees and employers.

“All of those are really strong traits that every employee needs and we want to instill that in our students in their first jobs,” Jones said.

According to Jones, I.G.N.I.T.E’s job portal saw over 250 students who visited during its first week and over 500 applications were applied for by its users.

Employers who are interested in being added to the portal can call the Chamber of Commerce at (205) 758-7588.