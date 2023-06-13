CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens its doors for the first time to the Chelsea community Tuesday.

Jeremiah’s will be hosting a grand opening celebration Saturday and Sunday. Starting at noon on both days, anyone can stop by for free samples, half-price items, face painting and more.

Additionally, the first 100 guests to arrive on Saturday will win free gelati for a year. Bikes for Kids and the Shelby Humane Society will be in attendance.

The shop is located at 16383 US 280 in Chelsea and its franchise owners and store managers are Anna and Jerry Endico.

“As long-time members of the Chelsea community, we are excited to bring the newest Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to this area,” they said in a press release. “We are looking forward to offering this community gathering space for people to come and enjoy our signature Gelati while connecting with one another. We can’t wait to serve everyone.”

Founded in 1996 and franchised since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has been expanding with over 100 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama, Colorado, Nevada and Texas.