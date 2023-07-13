ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A new healthcare clinic opened in Aliceville, three years after the closure of Pickens County Medical Center.

Officials from Whatley Health Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the clinic Thursday morning during its grand opening and gave citizens a tour of the facility.

Mayor Terrence Windham says his 2,400 citizens have been needing a resource like this for many years.

“This means a lot for health care in Pickens County and here in Aliceville,” Windham said. “Our hospital is closed but we are still fighting to get that open but, in the meantime, it’s great to have healthcare open in Aliceville.”

David Gay is the CEO of Whatley Health Services. He says the clinic will offer primary care services such as blood pressure screenings and checkups. The facility will be run by a nurse practitioner and other staff.

“It is important for the people in Pickens County and for the folks here in Aliceville and it’s good for us because it’s our mission. We have a clinic in Carrollton and now a brand-new location in Aliceville [and] we realize the need for good health care in rural health care and it’s our charge at Whatley health services,” Gay said.

The new clinic will be able to serve roughly 30 patients every day. Whatley also has two other Pickens County clinic locations in Gordo and Carrollton.