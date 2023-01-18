GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a new sheriff in town, as Michael Hamilton was officially sworn into office as the new Sheriff of Hale County this week.

Hamilton’s served in law enforcement for 24 years and was the former Greensboro police chief. He’s looking forward to bringing his experience to the area and making new positive changes to local communities.

“I am always community involved and those are things I will continue doing. I will spend time checking on the elderly and keeping up with the kids to see how they are doing in school,” Hamilton said. “I will probably start a program to spend more time in schools and lots of more community policing.”

Hamilton was sworn in Monday and replaces former Sheriff Ken Ellis, who served in the role for 16 years and did not run for re-election.