IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A new fire station and training facility will be constructed in the City of Irondale.

The new fire station will replace fire station number three in Irondale, and the training facility will provide hands-on simulation exercises for firefighters.

“We’re putting in this training tower, which very few fire departments in Jefferson County and the state of Alabama has this state-of-the-art training facility,” Irondale Mayor James Stewart said.

The price tag ranges between $11 million to $14 million, with all the funding coming from the city. Stewart said these projects also benefit homeowners in Irondale.

“There is a rating that people get for their homeowner’s insurance,” Stewart said. “And by us developing this new fire station with all the new state of the art things in there, we’re also hoping it will lower the ratings for the individuals in the City of Irondale which will also make a difference for their premium when they receive their bills.”

A new library and athletic complex are other capital projects currently under development in Irondale. Stewart believes a new fire station and training facility provides an attractive look for the city.

“We’re realizing that in order to be a progressive city, you have to have a certain look,” Stewart said. “And that’s what we’re striving for in the City of Irondale: to let everybody know that we’re coming to be one of the best municipalities in Jefferson County.”

The new station and training facility will be ready in 18 to 24 months.