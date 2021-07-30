New financial assistance available for Tuscaloosa renters, landlords

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Renters and landlords in Tuscaloosa are now eligible for financial assistance to pay current and past due rent and utility bills through the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The application portal opened on July 12 and will remain open until September 30, 2022, or until all funds have been committed.

The City of Tuscaloosa’s Department of Neighborhood and Community Services provided assistance to the Tuscaloosa County Commission to create this program to aid Tuscaloosa City and County residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Landlords and renters may apply for rental or utility assistance for bills dating back to March 13, 2020. Renters should first contact their landlord for enrollment in the program. Those whose landlords elect not to participate may then apply as an individual.

Informational webinars about this program will be held on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. and Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Register here.

For more information and to apply for the Tuscaloosa County Rental Assistance Program, visit tuscco.com/erap.

