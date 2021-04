BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Birmingham police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., north precinct officers were on routine patrol when they heard multiple gunshots fired nearby. Officers then patrolled the 2500 block of 13th Avenue North and found a man lying unresponsive on the side of the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities report.