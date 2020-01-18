New exhibit at Vulcan Park honors women’s suffrage movement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new exhibit in Birmingham is honoring women’s suffrage in Alabama.

The exhibit is at the Vulcan Museum and marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. It is also a partnership with Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama.

The group say the exhibit highlights the importance and impact of the women who fought for voting rights.

“It’s just some of the pieces here that are so iconic and so representative of the women who played a part in the suffrage movement,” said Karen Peterlin, CEO of Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama.

“Seeing the movement and seeing it in 2020, it’s been only a 100 years and that means I can have a voice,” Girl Scout Joya Peasant said.

Along with the partnership, the Girl Scouts group is also launching a new patch to recognize the suffrage movement. Now through Monday, Girl Scouts who wear their sash or vest to the exhibit will receive a dollar off the admission fee.

