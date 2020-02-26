New entertainment district coming to Pelham in Fall 2020

PELHAM, Ala (WIAT) — A new entertainment center is coming to the area that once was the former Valley Elementary School off Highway 31 in Pelham.

The entertainment center will be called Campus No. 124, a replica of a similar center in Huntsville.

Campus No. 124 is set to open in the Fall of 2020 and is a Shrimsher Property, which is based in Huntsville.

Business owners in Pelham said they’re excited about Campus No. 124 because that means more people will be shopping in the city and staying local.

“We’re excited to have the brewery, the restaurants, the businesses coming into it and we can support them also as business owners and it will bring more focus on being able to stay in Pelham when you go to the amphitheater, a hockey game or ice skating,” said Karen Apel with the Pelham Business Alliance.

Apel said the city of Pelham is looking forward to their ‘I Shop Pelham’ Day which starts on March 15. She hopes next year, businesses in Campus No. 124 will join them.

Business owner Perry Barnett said to him, shopping local means everything and he said the growth of Pelham the last 5 years has been tremendous.

“The diversity and businesses have always been here but the new things coming in to Pelham that helps allow shoppers to stay local for anything they need, services, has been pretty remarkable over the years,” said Barnett.

