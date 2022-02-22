JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County District Attorney’s office is set to receive more than $300,000 to fund the creation of a new domestic violence unit and fatality review board.

Prosecutors hope the additional money will provide more training, education, and other services for law enforcement officers and members of the court.

“In 2019, 58% of all homicide offenders in Jefferson County had a history of domestic violence,” said Danny Carr, the District Attorney for the Birmingham Division of Jefferson County.

The new unit will work with One Place Alabama Metro Family Justice Center and other organizations to build upon existing victim support services and violence prevention.

“The next step would be to make sure we are educating law enforcement, making better cases, supporting our survivors of domestic violence, and going forward to prosecute these cases and, or hopefully, prevent this from happening in the future,” said Carr.

Additional education may help officers gather evidence during domestic violence investigations that can assist in prosecution.

“In some instances we have the ability to go forward even if the survivor may be afraid,” said Carr.

For Alabama families that have lost loved ones to domestic violence, there is hope the new unit will make a difference.

“Even the smartest and strongest women in the world can still be vulnerable to male violence,” said Susann Montgomery-Clark, whose daughter Megan was killed by her estranged husband in 2019.

Jason McIntosh was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder last year.

At the time of her death in December 2019, family members of Megan Montgomery said she was just three days away from testifying against McIntosh for past abuse.

“Instead of asking the question, ‘why doesn’t she just leave?’ the question should be, ‘why isn’t he held accountable?”‘ Montgomery-Clark said.

Since Megan’s death, her family started the Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention Fund. They continue to spread her message after her passing.

“Her mission was to tell people what happened and how they could get away and she wanted to do everything that she could, she wanted to write a book,” said Megan’s stepfather, Rod Clark.

Megan’s entire family continues to try to educate others, especially younger people, about the warning signs of an abusive relationship.

“They want to know who you are talking to. They want to look at your text messages. They show up at your office or at your dorm when they shouldn’t be showing up without notice. They don’t respect your boundaries. They can’t take no for an answer,” said Montgomery-Clark.

Meredith Montgomery-Price, Megan’s older sister, said the family hopes that sharing Megan’s story will prevent another family from experiencing a similar tragedy.

Bystander intervention is another area of focus for the family

“If you just sit by and watch who knows what happens,” said Montgomery-Price.

Education and resources are not age or gender specific. Montgomery-Price said they’re working to teach young girls and boys about healthy relationships.

“Give them the tools to build them up and understand what to look for,” said Montgomery-Price.

Megan was an avid animal lover and was a big part of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. She also helped create a young professionals board before her life was cut short.

“When they escape, the first 90 days are the most dangerous time for being killed and Megan was killed within those first 90 days after she escaped,” said Montgomery-Clark.

The family is pleased to learn about the additional help coming to the Jefferson County DA’s Office. They’d like to see the court system stop postponing domestic violence cases, adding that the delay can put victims back in harm’s way.

“The tears come when we talk about the past, when we talk about the regret that we could not save our daughter. But it was not up for us to save her, it was up to the criminal justice system to stop him,” Montgomery-Clark continued, “Megan did everything she was supposed to do. She’s gone.”

In addition to One Place, there are other resources available in the Birmingham area, including the YWCA, the Crisis Center of Birmingham, and the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Megan’s family said other survivors have reached out to share how they escaped abusive relationships because of hearing Megan’s story.

“Only through our faith do we have hope for the future that it will be better for other women because we are carrying on Megan’s Mission,” said Montgomery-Clark.

To learn more about Megan’s fund, click here.