New documentary explores early Alabama Republican Jim Martin

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A new documentary on Alabama Public Television will examine the life of Jim Martin, one of the first Republicans to rise to political prominence in the state.

Back when Alabama was controlled by conservative Democrats, Martin challenged and nearly defeated longtime incumbent Senate incumbent Lister Hill in 1962. The Gadsden resident was later elected to the U.S. House and served a single term from 1965-67. Martin later became director of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and established the state’s Forever Wild land preservation program.

The show “Forever Wild: The James D. Martin Story” premieres Monday night on Alabama Public Television.

LATEST POSTS