New documentary examines life of Alabama native Helen Keller

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A new documentary examines the life of one of the most famous Alabamians of all time, author and social advocate Helen Keller.

Alabama Public Television says the show “American Masters: Becoming Helen Keller” will premiere nationwide Tuesday. The show uses photos, film clips, readings of Keller’s works and interviews to tell her story.

Keller was born near Tuscumbia in northwest Alabama in 1880. She became deaf and blind because of an unknown illness when she was 19 months old.

Keller went on to become a writer and lecturer who advocated for workers, poor people, women and people living with disabilities.