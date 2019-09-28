New documentary tells the story of ‘The Strip’ in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — For years, students and football fans alike have enjoyed the little stretch of road in Tuscaloosa known as “The Strip.”

Now, two local filmmakers have made it their mission in life to show what the 100-year history of The Strip has entailed.

The result was “The Strip: Tuscaloosa’s Most Colorful Quarter Mile,” a 90-minute documentary that examines the changes of the area over the past century.

“It started out as a wide variety of stores, restaurants and grocery stores, then it kind of turned into bars and now, it is actually going back into its original form,” co-director Taylor Watson said. “The fact that the first store here was in 1914 amazed me.”

Watson worked with Rick Dowling and Ben Ellis to produce the film, which had its premiere at the Bama Theatre last week.

“Honestly, that was one of the better nights of my life because we packed the theater, the community came out and supported us,” Dowling said. “I was just blown away by that.”

The documentary will come out on digital platforms and Blu-Ray later this year.