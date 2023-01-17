BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — New details have been released regarding a Norfolk Southern Railway employee who died on Dec. 13.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report regarding the incident where the train conductor was killed and another conductor was injured when a locomotive struck steel that was sticking out from a train stopped on the track near Bessemer.

The report details can be read in full below:

On December 13, 2022, about 12:01 a.m. local time, a Norfolk Southern Railway (NS) trainee conductor was killed, and another conductor injured, when the lead locomotive of NS freight train A55-12 (A55) struck a length of steel angle iron protruding from a gondola car on NS freight train 340-12 that was stopped on an adjacent main track in Bessemer, Alabama. [1] The 70-car NS northbound train A55 was traveling about 55 mph on main track 2 when it approached a stationary gondola car, SSEX 100843, part of a 21-car pickup recently added to NS freight train 340-12 located on adjacent main track 1. [2] (See figure.) Angle iron originally welded to the gondola’s top-right edge was broken and hanging loose, fouling main track 2 at milepost 153.3. [3] As the lead locomotive approached the gondola car, it collided with the angle iron fouling main ​track 2. The angle iron then pierced the locomotive’s left front door window, continued into the operating cab, and struck both conductors. The NS trainee conductor was killed and the conductor was seriously injured. Visibility conditions at the time of the accident were dark with cloudy skies, and the temperature was 50°F. Damage was estimated by NS to be $1,300.00,” according to NTSB. [1] (a) An angle iron is a length of metal with two sides that meet at 90 degrees to form an L shape. The section of angle iron involved in this accident was 16 feet 7.75 inches long and 0.5 inches thick, with sides 5 inches tall. (b) A gondola is an open-top railroad freight car.​ [2] A pickup is when railcars are added to a train while en route to its destination. Gondola SSEX 100843 had recently been unloaded of metal scrap by metal fabrication company U.S. Pipe at its Bessemer facility and returned to service in NS train 340-12 for transport to another destination. [3] Fouling a track means the placement of an individual or an item of equipment in such proximity to a track that the individual or equipment could be struck by a moving train or on-track equipment or, in any case, is within 4 feet of the field side of the near running rail. ​ [4] See Safety Bulletin 2022-01.pdf. National Transportation Safety Board