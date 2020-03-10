New Cygnal poll has Tuberville with double-digit lead over Sessions in runoff election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A new poll by Cygnal Polling and Analytics has shown that Tommy Tuberville has a double-digit lead over Jeff Sessions for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.
The two candidates will take part in a runoff election at the end of March for a chance to run against Democratic incumbent Sen. Doug Jones for Alabama’s Senate seat.
The poll from the Republican market research firm had 645 “likely” GOP primary voters that showed Tuberville had a 52% to 40% lead over Sessions.
The survey also asked voters if they felt President Donald Trump opposed Sessions. The President has tweeted multiple times in the past over his displeasure with Sessions after he recused himself over the Russian investigation. 45% of voters agreed that President Trump did oppose Sessions while 16% disagreed.
The Senate runoff election is set for March 31.
