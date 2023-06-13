BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two fatal shootings at Birmingham Housing Authority properties are raising concerns about the safety of Birmingham public housing.

Keyontay Pearson has been living in Smithfield Courts since 2014, and she feels many factors give her peace of mind.

“More police presence and security for the kids makes me feel safe,” she said.

A look at the most recent crime numbers from the Birmingham Police Department shows Pearson has reason to feel safer, as they show crime in BHA communities has drastically decreased.

A check of crime statistics over the past five years shows a decline every year with a drastic drop from 735 crime reports in 2019 to 254 last year — a 65% decrease.

A step in the right direction for HABD but there’s still room for improvement according to Ken Foreman, Public Safety Director for the Birmingham Housing Authority.

”I’m not satisfied with the numbers,” Foreman said. “I’m happy that they are going down but my job is not to manage crime, my job is to eliminate crime, so I want to see zero.”

With the arrest of those behind recent acts of violence, Foreman has a warning for would-be criminals.

“What criminals need to know is that things have changed. If they come on our property, they will be identified and they will be arrested,” he said.

Foreman also credits community buy-in as well as the investment in security cameras and car tag readers, which he says has led to the decrease in crime.