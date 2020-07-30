New COVID testing site coming to Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is set to open on Monday, August 3.

The site is for Homewood residents and it will run on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Waldrop Stadium, 266 Snow Drive, Homewood, AL 35209.

Walk-ups are not allowed so officials are urging residents not to come unless they have scheduled an appointment.

To schedule an appointment, contact (205) 95COVID (205-952-6843), beginning on Friday, July 31.

