New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opening in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) is joining the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with the establishment of an appointment-based, drive-thru testing site in North Birmingham.

The Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) will open a testing site at the ARMS Northern Health Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 9 a.m. to noon.

ARMS believes this site will contribute greatly to COVID-19 testing in communities of color. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), people who are at higher risk for the coronavirus are older adults and people who have underlying medical conditions, which largely includes the African American and Latino communities.

“Our goal is to empower and educate the citizens of Birmingham on COVID-19. We also want to aid them in being properly diagnosed. Right now, this virus is largely affecting minorities and this new site will provide more access to the communities who need it most.” John Hilliard, District 9 Councilor, City of Birmingham.

Birmingham City Council President, William Parker, says we need more testing and he is “so excited” to see “health entities” stepping in to ensure everyone gets the opportunity. He also adds that he wants to see testing sites in all 99 neighborhoods.

ARMS CEO Anthony Gardner says the organization is thankful for the city’s support in opening the testing center. “At the end of the day, it’s all about helping people. That’s our job, but ultimately our commitment to the community,” said Gardner.

Testing is available by appointment only. If you are experiencing symptoms call (205) 407-9696 for scheduling.

