New class of deputies joins Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) welcomed new deputies in a ceremony Friday celebrating the latest graduating class.

The sheriff’s office introduced the Session 57 graduates to the public in a ceremony held at 11 a.m. at Gardendale First Baptist Church.

Sheriff Mark Pettway said he was eager to welcome the new deputies and their families into the JCSO family.

“We are so beyond proud of the amazing men and women who make up Session 57,” Sheriff Pettway said. “I am honored to know them and look forward to working collectively with each of them to keep the citizens of Jefferson County safe.”

Congrats, deputies!