CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — Saving one son at a time is one of the goals for a new youth organization in Childersburg.

The organization, We Are SEED, stands for Strength, Education, Equipped and Discipline and mentors young men between the ages of seven to 17. It provides them with academic, social and mental health resources.

The organization held a launch event in Childersburg on Sunday. Founder and pastor James Marbury wants young men to know they’re not alone.

“We’re not going to win everybody,” Marbury said. “But we’re going to win that one that knows that ‘there is something going on with me that I’m not equipped for, I’m not educated for and I need a change in my life that comes along with discipline.'”

Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said he believes the organization can help change lives.

“Anything we can do to the kids, help them progress, helps the community, that’s what I’m all about,” Wesson said. “And I’m really grateful that for the guys for coming up with this idea.”

If you’re interested in becoming a part of the group can call 256-346-5119.