New Cadbury mascot chosen

Weekend Outlook: The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas across NW Alabama in a Level 2 of 5 Slight Risk this morning. Closer to Birmingham, areas along and north of I-59 area in a 1 of 5 Marginal Risk. The main threat near the city will be strong winds, but there is a tornado threat across far NW Alabama.

SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL: This warm unstable airmass is the perfect fuel for thunderstorms. Also, there is likely going to be enough shear (or turning of our winds as you go up from the surface) that could cause thunderstorms to rotate.