(WIAT) — With Easter on April 4th, you may be craving some Easter candy!
One of the most popular kinds, is the “Cadbury Creme Egg.”
And the bunny in the Cadbury Egg ad is getting a new buddy.
Look out for betty the frog, sporting bunny ears, starring in the “Cadbury clucking commercials”.
She’s the first amphibian and first female to score the gig.
Betty beat out more than 12-thousand other animals.
New Cadbury mascot chosen
