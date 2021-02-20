New Brockton PD searching for 29-year-old woman

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The New Brockton Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old woman last seen Feb. 16.

Kadance Ciera Hooper was last in the New Brockton area less than a week ago. The 29-year-old may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

She was last seen around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in a white 2017 Nissan Rogue bearing Alabama Plate NYD337. If anyone has information regarding Hooper’s whereabouts, please contact the police at 334-897-2555 or call 911.