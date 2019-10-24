New Birmingham movie theatre offering free movies starting at noon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new theater that’s part of a major development project on Lakeshore Parkway is opening up. Located on 501 Lakeshore Pkwy , the Premiere Lux Cinema features a giant screen, recliner seats, in-theatre dining, and other amenities.



Today, guests can get a preview of what’s in store: The Lux is offering a free movie day to the community. The first movie starts at noon.



Tickets must be reserved in advance online. Seating is limited, so it’s first-come, first-serve. Then tomorrow, the cinema officially opens with all the latest and greatest Hollywood movies.

To view showtimes and purchase tickets, click here.

