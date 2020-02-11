New Birmingham Fire and Rescue Chief stops by Studio 42

1  of  69
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a change at the top for the Birmingham Fire Department.

A new fire chief officially took over the position more than a week ago and this morning, Chief Cory Moon joined Anchor Alissa Rothermich to talk about his new position and expectations for the department.

Chief Moon has been with the Birmingham Fire Department for 19 years, but in the last seven years, he jumped from being a firefighter to fire chief.

Moon said, “Becoming the fire chief of the city and the department I grew up loving has been a tremendous honor. This has been something I’ve dreamed of my whole life so it’s definitely been an honor.”

Moon plans to add staffing to prepare for the 2021 World Games in Birmingham and add new facilities and upgrades to current facilities in the city.

In his new role, Moon will be overseeing roughly 700 personnel and 32 fire station. Moon shared his thoughts about this responsibility.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work and getting to know all the personnel out in the field. Sharing my plans with them, getting their thoughts and doing a little bit of swat analysis, just really getting to work,” Moon said.

With the latest severe weather events, Moon has had to adjust to his new role quickly.

Moon said, “We always want our citizens to be weather aware. We make sure our personnel our well trained in water rescue and we also have to push that message out to the citizens to make sure they are aware of the flood areas and know how to be safe in those types of environments.”

Chief Moon has also taken up mentoring the youth, one of his mentees has even become a firefighter.

“One of my biggest passions is making sure that the younger generation knows about the fire service. Just being a mentor to those. I was lucky enough to have mentors growing up in the fire service so I really just want to return that favor to the people that are growing up in the community,” Moon explained.

We look forward to working with you Chief Moon!

