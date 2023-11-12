ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department has moved into a new police station for the first time since the 1950s.

Officers have been in the new station for three weeks. But on Sunday, the public got its first look at the station. The new facility includes features like more office space for officers, a communication room that can also be used as a storm shelter and more holding cells.

Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney said the new station will help with retention and recruitment of officers.

“It is state of the art,” Rigney said. “There are some comfort features in there. We have a fitness center and café type area for those who want to eat, locker room and things like that that officers really enjoy.”

Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield said the station also helps recruit new families to Alabaster.

“People want to live in a community that is safe, and Alabaster is one of the safest cities in the state,” Brakefield said. “So showing our continued and our continued investment to public safety is a huge step forward in reassuring our residents and continuing to track the young families that want to relocate and find a place to raise a family.”

The new station is an addition to the city center. A new library and recreation center is expected to be constructed in the future.