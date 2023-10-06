ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabaster Police are preparing for a big move to a new state-of-the-art police station next week.

Alabaster Police said this new station is five to six times bigger than its previous building, meaning the whole department can be in the same building — including animal control.

The new Alabaster police station is around 34,000 square feet and cost around $18 million to build. When people come into the foyer, they’ll be able to request records or ask for an officer.

“This is our interview area for report taking and things of that nature,” Public Information Officer Rowan said. “Upstairs is going to be our criminal investigations division.”

The new station’s communications center features a wall of traffic cameras and a category-five storm shelter that will be open 24/7.

“Any railroad crossings that get stopped, this is real-time. They’ll be able to call, post to Facebook, Twitter, things like that,” Rowan said. “We have a generator as well that is in the same type of enclosure that will help keep the city running and keep public safety personnel able to arrive to those emergency situations at that point.”

Other notable features include holding cells, an evidence lab, an on-site gym and locker rooms. Alabaster police say this new building will only help keep Alabaster one of the safest cities in the state.

“Utilizing this building is going to assist with getting cases done, helping the citizens with what type of reports they need and steering them in the correct direction,” Rowan said.

The new station is scheduled to open to the public on Oct. 11 at noon.