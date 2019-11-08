New 100 foot ice slide added to 2019 Brrrmingham Winter Adventure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You better get your ice skates ready, because the Brrrmingham Winter Adventure is almost here!

This year’s event kicks off Nov. 22. and will be open almost every day until Jan. 5. The only two dates that the area will be shut down will be on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

In addition to the traditional ice rink, this year’s winter adventure will also include a 100-foot ice slide. Yup, you read that right. A 100-foot. Ice. Slide.

Riders will be able to go down the 15-foot high slide on custom-made inner tubes as many times as the like during the day.

If the thrill-seeker inside of you is just leaping for joy about the new slide, you can click here to find out how much tickets will be and what times you’ll be able to enjoy the attraction.

And if you see some guy on the ice rink who clearly has no idea what he’s doing, feel free to stop by and say hey to me.

