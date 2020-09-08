Neighbors start petition against new prison in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some residents in Bibb County are pushing back on plans for a new prison in the area.

Last week, Governor Kay Ivey announced plans for three new facilities, including one in Bibb County.

While exact details remain unknown, the proposed site location is near Alabama Highway 139 and County Road 2.

One neighbor already started an online petition with more than 1,200 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

“There is a huge safety concern, and also the detrimental effect that it is going to have on property values,” said Josie Dunn.

Dunn explained the Brierfield community is close-knit and made up of many families.

“It is a community of less than 1600 residents. You are talking about adding 3,000 inmates to the community. That is more than the residents that are there,” said Dunn.

She also has concerns about the impact on the environment. She worries the prison will need a water and sewer treatment facility.

“It is really hitting home. The proposed site is less than one mile from our family home,” said Dunn.

Bibb County Commissioners are still waiting on all of the details from state leaders. Commission

Chairman Rodney Stabler believes there are plenty of positives with the project.

“I am excited about the employees because it is going to bring more jobs into our county and revenue,” said Stabler.

Stabler understands neighbors concerns. He recalled similar complaints when the Bibb County Correctional Facility was built in Brent more than 20 years ago.

“It was more concern about it but once they got it built, you don’t even know the prison is down there unless somebody asks you where the prison is at,” said Stabler.

According to a news release from Governor Ivey’s office, construction on the facility could add close to 3,000 jobs.

Stabler also believes that hiring for correctional officers will help recruit employees from surrounding counties. He believes the current facility in Brent will one day need to be shut down because of concerns over the land it sits on.

“I have a good friend who works at the prison in Brent. He was worried about just buying a home and then having to sell it to relocate,” said Stabler.

For families who currently live near the site of the potential prison, they’re asking for a seat at the decision-making table.

“Right now it is our community, but in years to come it could be other communities that are affected and don’t have any input or say,” said Dunn.

Dunn worries that the proposal was rubber-stamped and is upset that neighbors did not have input.

State Senator Cam Ward said he supports the idea of a public hearing on the matter and told CBS 42 that he has reached out to Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections about an event in Brierfield.

A spokesperson for Ivey’s office deferred questions to ADOC.

CBS 42 reached out to ADOC for a comment on the possibility of a hearing. A spokesperson responded:

The Alabama Department of Corrections does not intend at this time to hold public meetings regarding the sites proposed by developer teams. We have entered into confidential negotiations with the successful developer teams to secure the best value for the state, and expect to reach financial close later this year.

According to the initial news release from Ivey, ADOC anticipates beginning construction on the new facilities in 2021.

To read more from the petition, click here.