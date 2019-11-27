Neighbors speak out after deadly Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of 23-year-old Jemarrius Bell Monday afternoon.

It happened on Jemison Ave. just feet away from a church in the neighborhood.

Vera Cotton’s house was struck by gunfire leaving several bullet holes. She and her family were not home when the shooting happened. She has lived on Jemison Ave. for 52 years.

“It’s scary, very scary.,” Cotton said. “You go to work and come home and you want to relax. I can’t even come home and relax, because I am terrified that’s why I’m sitting out on my porch because my house is in shambles and I am scared.”

The fatal shooting happened just feet away from the Elizabeth Baptist Church. Pastor Vernon Swift calls it a tragedy and senseless.

“They need to love one another, care for people and know that everyone is a human being and everyone is created in the image of God,” Swift said. “It’s ungodly, and it’s hate and you can never solve problems by violence.”

Police spent Tuesday afternoon collecting evidence and talking with neighbors. If you can help or any information about the case contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at (205) 349-2121.

