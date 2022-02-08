GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A public meeting will be held in Gardendale Tuesday night so that residents can learn more about adding license plate cameras that police credit with helping solve crimes.

Many cities and towns around the Birmingham area already use the Flock Safety system. The cameras are connected through a network, regardless of jurisdiction.

“They’re strategically placed at key points of entry and exiting out of our community,” said Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland.

Hogeland said that Gardendale has 11 cameras currently. The devices look for license plates that law enforcement officers have reported stolen or wanted in connection with a crime.

In January, the technology was credited with helping Florida deputies capture a suspect wanted for a double homicide in Helena. He expects homeowner’s associations and other neighboring town leaders to consider the technology.

“We can’t afford the cost to put one of these on every street in Gardendale, it is just not feasible. This is a way that some neighborhoods can do their own, the information is shared with police and it just makes everybody safer,” said Hogeland.

Gardendale resident and business owner Jeff Drummonds said his neighborhood will be at Tuesday’s meeting as they consider purchasing a camera that would tie into the system.

“There is one road in and one road out and so there’s a lot of traffic that we have because there’s a lot of woods behind our residential area,” said Drummonds.

Drummonds recalled his trailer being stolen from the neighborhood a few years ago. He said residents are considering combining funds for the purchase.

“Our neighborhood is a smaller neighborhood. There is only 60 houses in this residential subdivision and so if everybody agrees to it, it would cost us basically 50 bucks a year for each of us to have this installed,” said Drummonds.

The more communities that are connected to the network, the more effective the tool can be for law enforcement agencies.

Josh Thomas, Flock Safety’s Vice President of External Affairs, said neighborhoods can play a vital role in assisting police.

“If someone is going to commit a crime, they are going to do it in this neighborhood or that neighborhood. They are going to drive around and find the most vulnerable area to do that, so what we want to do is get the word out. Neighborhoods, businesses; you can work with your police to get the same technology and build a network,” said Thomas.

Some residents have expressed concerns over privacy and where the data goes. Hogeland said the police do not constantly monitor the cameras.

Flock Safety added that access is limited.

“All of our technology is designed to limit who has access to the data, how long the data exists, what type is collected, there is no facial recognition, it is just a picture of the back of the car and a license plate,” said Thomas.

Representatives from cities and towns that do not use the technology are expected to attend Tuesday’s meeting that begins at 7 p.m. at Gardendale City Hall.