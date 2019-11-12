Neighbors line Birmingham streets for annual Veterans Day parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors lined several Birmingham streets for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade Monday.

The Magic City boasts the country’s first and longest running parade.

For people who have served, seeing smiles and hearing “Thank you” from strangers means more than you’d think.

“It makes me feel good. Like I said, I didn’t get a welcome home. When I came home, I got off the plane at 2:30 in the morning. I had nobody,” Edwin Bazzano said.

Bazzano, who served during the Vietnam War, said he’s only missed one of Birmingham’s parades in the last 15 years.

“It means a lot to me because, especially these young generations that tells me thank you for your service,” he said.

People of all ages waved flags for service members, disabled veterans, and gold star families.

Some waited to see family members in the parade.

“She served two years but she got hurt in Afghanistan,” Denise White said.

White was moved to see so many neighbors supporting veterans.

“It’s just a blessing. It draw tears to my eyes because without them there wouldn’t be an us,” she said.

Parents told CBS 42 it was important to bring children so they could learn the importance of saying “Thank you,” two words Bazzano doesn’t get tired of hearing.

“I love this country and like I said I would do it again if I had to,” he said.

