LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) – Thursday night’s severe weather event caused downed power lines, minor flooding and damage to several homes, including a large tree trapping a woman inside her residence on Cedar Avenue.

As the sun came up on Friday, the clean up process began. One of the harder hit areas was Spruce Street, not far from Cedar Avenue.

Forrest E. Jackson’s home was right by the path of the storm. The powerful winds caused a large tree to fall on top of his home.

“I was down on my knees waiting for the worst. I thought the house was going to blow up,” Jackson said.

The damage was sporadic throughout Jefferson County. Melissa Sizemore with the Emergency Management Agency believes more and more people are becoming weather aware.

“And I feel like the residents in Central Alabama and really in the southeast, they really do try stay weather aware,” Sizemore said.

And as the pieces of several neighborhoods go through the clean up process, Forrest is thankful his friends, family and the community are out there lending a hand.

“It means a lot to somebody like me. It means a whole lot to have people that care about you. You don’t really think about it till… I guess until you need them. And they’re there,” Forrest said.

People can call 211 if they are in need of help with debris and finding a place to stay.