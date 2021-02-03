Neighboring businesses react to Vestavia Hills spa sexual assault allegations

Vestavia Hills, Ala. (WIAT) — A spa owner in Vestavia Hills has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse in the first-degree for multiple women.

Vestavia Hills Police tell CBS 42 Levan Uriah Johnson, 43, sexually assaulted four women between November of 2020 to January 2021.

Neighboring businesses at Rocky Ridge Plaza say they were taken back by the allegations against Johnson.

“It’s terrible it’s happened to anybody,” Stephen Schrader with Renta Urban Land Design said.

Schrader says most businesses on the second floor of the plaza do have good communication with each other.

“We eat at the Ridge down the way. I’ve used Michelle a couple of doors over to do some alterations and do some clothes. So, we all try to take care of each other and use each other businesses as we need to around here,” Schrader said.

Schrader says he didn’t know Johnson personally but is still very concerned this alleged abuse happened.

“I think as a community we are all just shocked this happened at all. And we would never want that to happen,” Schrader said.

CBS 42 reached out to Oasis Day Spa by phone and went by the business for comment. The business was closed when our crew arrived.

Vestavia Hills Police say they can’t comment on the case due to it being an ongoing investigation. They are asking for the public’s help as they believe there are more victims out there.

Schrader says it’s important for everyone to be there for victims of sexual abuse.

“It’s the most important thing to let them know is we are on their side,” Schrader said.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone believes that they have been a victim of any criminal activity at the Oasis Day Spa, please contact Sgt. Chad Cobb at the VHPD at 205-978-0117.