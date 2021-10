BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating what caused a fire to break out in Bessemer Thursday morning.

According to the Bessemer Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a house fire on the 1100 block of Potter Avenue.

A neighbor heard a loud pop from outside and noticed the house’s carport was on fire. Crews were able to contain the fire in a half hour after arriving to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.