BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Negro Southern League Museum will hold the 2023 Jackie Robinson Street Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival, which will take place on Jackie Robinson Day, will include former Negro League and Industrial League players, children’s activities, stage performances, fitness activities, plus food trucks and vendors. Barry the Bear, the NSLM’s mascot, will make an appearance.

Adult and youth ensemble actors from the Make It Happen Theatre Co. will present monologues portraying Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige. The museum will be open during the festival.

“Each department has been hard at work to make this year’s event a grand affair,” NSLM Senior Director Alicia Johnson-Williams said in a release. “Our goal is to provide the families of the Greater Birmingham Community, the state of Alabama and surrounding areas an opportunity to celebrate this legendary 2nd baseman who broke the color barrier in the baseball industry.”

The event is free. For more information, visit the NSLM’s website or call 205-581-3040.