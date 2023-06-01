BRIMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Red Mountain Entertainment announced Needtobreathe and Judah & the Lion will be coming to Legacy Area at the BJCC on Nov. 16.

This will be part of Needtobreathe’s “The CAVES World Tour,” which begins in Savannah, Georgia, Oct. 13. The tour will come with a release of its new album CAVES.

Needtobreathe has released eight total albums and has had five of them hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Christain Albums chart. The Grammy-nominated band comes from South Carolina and has generated over one billion streams.

Judah & the Lion will join Needtobreathe as special guests on Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.