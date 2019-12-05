Nearly $9M of Mississippi Lottery tickets sold in 1st days

JACKSON, Miss. (WIAT) — The Mississippi Lottery sold nearly $9 million in tickets during its first six days of operation.
About $3.8 million of the money was awarded in prizes, and nearly $2 million of it will go into the state budget to help pay for roads and bridges.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation started selling tickets Nov. 25, and it announced the initial sales figures in a news release Wednesday.
