Nearly $9M of Mississippi Lottery tickets sold in 1st days

Rep. Alyce Clarke, D-Jackson, right, flanked by Mississippi Lottery Corporation president Thomas Shaheen, second from right, purchases the first “ceremonial” scratch-off ticket from RaceWay cashier Arnise Montgomery, left, as manager Amarjit Rekhi, second from left, observes, in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Licensed lottery retailers in the state began selling tickets Monday in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WIAT) — The Mississippi Lottery sold nearly $9 million in tickets during its first six days of operation.

About $3.8 million of the money was awarded in prizes, and nearly $2 million of it will go into the state budget to help pay for roads and bridges.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation started selling tickets Nov. 25, and it announced the initial sales figures in a news release Wednesday.

