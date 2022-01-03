Over 3,000 Alabama Power customers without power after winter storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 3,000 customers across Alabama are without power after a winter storm hit overnight into Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Power Outage’s map, 3,430 customers are currently being effects by close to 225 power outages across Alabama, as of 8:45 a.m. Monday. In Jefferson County, of the 86 reported outages, 1,329 customers are reportedly affected.by Monday’s power outages.

Nearly 8,300 Huntsville Utilities customers are also without power after winter storm hit most of Northern Alabama.

Crews around Alabama are working to get the power back on for the thousands of customers.

