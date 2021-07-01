NCAA athletes react to NIL as rule change take effect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)-Thursday marks a new era for college athletes as the NCAA begins allowing them to make money off their name, image and likeness through endorsements and appearances.

Anything from posts on social media, teaching camps, starting their own business or signing autographs are fair game for student-athletes.

Justin Stuckey, a student at Samford University, is a two-time all-American, conference record holder and just made his first Olympic trials appearance. But now there’s another new door opening for this NCAA athlete.

“This is a good opportunity for us as college athletes to make money, but not everything that I want to get involved in is profitable, you know. There are some nonprofits that I want to get involved in and then some other things you know to help build my brand and their brand as well,” said Samford University Athlete.

Athletes are required to follow state and NCAA guidelines. But there are still a lot of gray areas athletic departments are trying to work out for the new school year.

“If you read a lot of different reports college athletic departments have talked through a litany of hypothetical situations of how we are going to handle this is and if a student-athlete engages in this kind of deal what are we going to do and how are we going to respond but that is really what it is until we get going it’s all hypotheticals,” said Nathan Kirkpatrick, Assistant Professor Samford University.

One thing that is certain social media sponsorships or posts paired with advertisements can pay those endorsing a product thousands of dollars.

“There are absolutely student athletes specifically in men’s football and basketball who absolutely in market value could command six figured type business transitions business deals,” said Kirkpatrick.

The current guidelines will remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted.