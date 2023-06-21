BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominque Wilkins was at Protective Stadium Wednesday afternoon to discuss his addition to the club ownership group.

Wilkins primarily played for the Atlanta Hawks and earned accolades such as nine-time NBA All Star, All-NBA First Team, NBA Scoring Champion and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion.

His addition to the Legion brings great excitement to the community. He said that Birmingham is a place where a community can rally around a growing team, and he hopes his addition will bring even more fans to Protective Stadium.

“For me, it’s hoping that you can bring everyone together as one. It’s about people in general, it’s not about black, it’s not about white, it’s about people. And so, to have an African-American owner, hopefully we get a lot more African-American fans to embrace soccer, because at the end of the day, it’s about the community that believe in a product,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins is ready to help steer this club towards a cup championship as part owner. He hopes to re-invent himself and broaden his scope as more than just one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA, but making sure winning ways come to the Magic City.

“More importantly, do some type of investing here in Birmingham. I said I want to be known as something other than just an Atlanta Hawk and so this was a perfect opportunity to be engaged with a young franchise that’s coming up. Not just a young franchise, but they are winning some games and ultimately, that’s what it’s all about,” said Wilkins.

When it was announced that Wilkins would be joining the Legion, it was posted all over social media and he even made an appearance on First Take to discuss the ownership.

“I thought I would get some pretty heavy responses, but it was like an explosion of responses… A lot of the time when you get responses, someone is going to look at it a little sideways and have something to say, but the people have really embraced this and it’s blew me away. I’m very excited from the different responses I’ve gotten since yesterday and up to last night, I didn’t get to bed until like one o’ clock in the morning, reading comments,” said Wilkins.