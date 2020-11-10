Nauvoo man facing child porn charges after images found on cell phone

NAUVOO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Nauvoo man after finding more than 50 files containing child pornography on his cell phone.

On Sept. 10, 2020, the Investigations Division executed a search warrant at a residence on the west side of Walker County in the Nauvoo area. This search warrant was in relation to an ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Taskforce case that was assigned to Cyber Crimes Investigator Bryant Parkhurst on June 16, 2020 by ALEA, and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Jeffrey Scott Harris was arrested at the residence and charged with possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $100,000 cash bond.

After the arrest of Harris, the investigation continued with the examination of all electronic devices discovered at the residence.

After completing the examination of the Harris’s cell phone, a total of 56 files containing child pornography were discovered. Thirty-three of those files were videos and 23 of those files were images. Of those 23 image files, there were 21 copies of the same image demonstrating prima facie evidence of possession with intent to disseminate.

Investigator Parkhurst was able to obtain an additional warrant and charge Harris with possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts and 56 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Bond for the additional charges was set at $250,000 Cash Bond.

These specific cases are a collaborative effort. ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Taskforce cases involve multiple Federal, State and Local Agencies and Law Enforcement Personnel from the beginning to the end of an investigation working together.

