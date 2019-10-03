Natural gas leak closes road, stops service in mall in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A natural gas leak in Gardendale has closed off a road and stopped service at a shopping center Thursday afternoon.

The leak is in the 2500 block of Caufield Drive and is closed past Mr. B’s Car Wash as the Fultondale Gas Department works on fixing it.

Gas service at the Magnolia Shopping Center has also been interrupted while the leak is being fixed as well.

Gardendale Fire on scene of a natural gas leak in the 2500 block of Caufield Drive. Fultondale Gas Dept. is on scene…. Posted by Gardendale Fire and Rescue on Thursday, October 3, 2019

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

