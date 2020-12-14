National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Following storm debris that was reported in Bessemer early Monday morning, the National Weather Service has found tornado damage consistent with a preliminary rating of EF-0 with maximum winds of 75 miles per hour based on damage off of Parkwood Road near Hwy. 150.

The NWS’ Birmingham office confirmed the information on social media Monday. It is not known if there were any injuries or deaths reported in the area from the damage.

NWS Birmingham storm survey staff have found tornado damage consistent with a preliminary rating of EF-0 with maximum winds of 75 mph based on damage near the off of Parkwood Road near Highway 150. This information is preliminary and stay tuned for updates. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) December 14, 2020

