National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Bessemer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Following storm debris that was reported in Bessemer early Monday morning, the National Weather Service has found tornado damage consistent with a preliminary rating of EF-0 with maximum winds of 75 miles per hour based on damage off of Parkwood Road near Hwy. 150.

The NWS’ Birmingham office confirmed the information on social media Monday. It is not known if there were any injuries or deaths reported in the area from the damage.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES