MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day.

Nearly 33 million people have unclaimed property, financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Examples include: unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.

According to Boozer, Alabama is currently holding $1 billion in unclaimed funds for citizens. Individuals are encouraged to visit here to search for their name, name of a business they own or family members. Every search is free.

“Nothing gives us greater pleasure in our office than reuniting people with their money!

As funds are turned over to us once a year, I like to remind folks to check our website,

treasury.alabama.gov, every year on their birthday. That’s an easy way to remember, and

we might just be holding a present for you in the way of unclaimed property funds,” Boozer said.