National summit to discuss preserving, elevating Black heritage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Urban Impact of Birmingham and Sweet Auburn Works in Atlanta will host the first-ever Historic African American Neighborhood District Summit May 27-28.

The virtual summit will feature discussions such as “Black Wall Street”, racial equity, economic development and more.

Hannibal Johnson, Harvard Law School graduate and author of “Black Wallstreet 100”, will deliver the keynote address.

“Black heritage preservation is something our country desperately needs. Our ancestors were forced to acclimate to a new culture, new way of living and forced to forget their traditions and heritage. HAANDS will connect Historic Black neighborhoods across the U.S,” said Elijah Davis, strategic growth manager of Urban Impact Birmingham.

The project is funded by a grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Fund of the National Trust for Historic Preservation with support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

HAANDS seeks to connect Historic Black Neighborhoods and Commercial Districts across the country to protect Black heritage. Organizers hope this will create a network of those seeking to protect the past and enhance the future.

People can sign up and register by visiting their website here.