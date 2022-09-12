BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday was National Policewoman’s Day. Area agencies showed their support for female officers.

Chief Diane Thomas is the first female police chief in Talladega–and she tells CBS 42 she is proud to have this title and hopes it inspires other women to explore careers in law enforcement.

September 12 is National Policewoman Day. Some agencies, like Birmingham Police, shared pictures of their female officers on Twitter thanking them for their handwork.

According to NPR.org, women make up 12% of law enforcement officers in the country and just 3% of police leadership.

Monday CBS 42’s Carly Laing talked with Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas, she is part of that 3%. She is the first female police chief in Talladega. She said women are not only qualified for the job, they are needed.

“We’re great communicators. I think we probably listen a little bit more, we show a little bit more compassion. Studies also show that we are less likely to be involved in the use of force. And also, I think when we are dealing with female victims of whether it be of domestic violence or sex crimes, I think they feel more comfortable sharing information with a female,” Thomas said.

Chief Thomas said her department is hiring right now. She said they are looking for both and women but she would love to see more females join the force. If you are interested in applying you can call (256)-362-5561 and ask for Chief Thomas.

CBS 42 would like to recognize all women who answer the call to become a police officer. Thank you for your service in our communities.

