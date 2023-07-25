BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, many across the nation are observing ‘Hire a Veteran Day.’

This places a spotlight on the hundreds of thousands of veterans who work to transition to civilian life each year, something some veteran organization said is not an easy process.

Alana Centilli, who is currently partnering with Alabama Veteran on a new project, said service members train for years to go to war, yet when they return home, many are currently only given a week or two to jump back into civilian life.

“It’s just not enough. They have to learn how to transition back to the civilian world. They have to learn how to use those skills they learned in the military and put them towards something,” said Centilli.

This timing can be a major challenge for veterans, especially for those coming back who need specific resources for trauma and injury.

Centilli said it is critical they be given sufficient time on top of other resources to learn how to be home and with family again. This also applies to employment.

Others with ‘Still Serving Veterans’ said it’s important for veterans to realize they’re integrating into a whole new culture.

They work with about 1,000 people at any given time, helping them perfect their resumes, job search strategy, and interview skills.

That is all in addition to helping veterans learn how to best apply what they call their ‘soft skills’ from the military- like leadership, teamwork, technical experience, discipline, resilience and problem solving.

“You’ve got to observe for a while and see what tools you can bring to the table and how you can integrate into that culture and be an asset to them instead of pulling out every tool you have right off the bat and maybe being a distraction in the work environment for a minute,” said Dave Lakin, Veteran Career and Transition Services Program Manager.

Alongside Alabama Veteran, Centilli is leading an effort at a newfound location called Dovetail Landing. She describes the up-and-coming veteran transition program as a reverse boot camp.

This all started with her son Daniel, a marine who sustained brain injuries. After he passed away in 2019 she thought about the resources that simply weren’t here for him in Alabama.

The city of Lincoln donated 57 acres that will become Dovetail Landing- a one stop shop for veterans that will include tiny homes, residential services, therapeutic activities, and on the job training.

Centilli said partnering companies like Honda, Alabama Power, Altec, and Norfolk Southern are all jumping at the chance to work with Dovetail Landing on employing veterans.

Centilli said her hope is this will give veterans every opportunity for success as they learn how to be leaders in the civilian world. Their headquarters is set to open in January of 2024 and they hope the residential portion will open in January 2025.

Lakin is retired from the Navy and now works as a program manager with ‘Still Serving Veterans’ in Huntsville, but he said his transition from the military to where he is now wasn’t easy, even saying it was a rough experience.

When it comes to employment, he said organizations will sometimes have a set culture that is polar opposite of the military mindset.

For veterans like himself, it’s all about adapting to that new culture, but in the beginning he attempted to immediately apply his current skills with an intensity stemming from his Navy background.

“Civilian folks who had been there for 30 years just weren’t having it, and nobody told me to dial it back and just observe and hang up the uniform and the rank for a while and just, you, know, learn the people, and learn the job before you try to employ all of those great military skills,” said Lakin.