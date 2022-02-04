BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Friday is national wear red day. Many are wearing red to bring awareness to women’s heart health. It’s part of an effort from The American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the U.S. and with this on-going pandemic, it’s something many have put on the back burner.

Dr. Christopher DeGroat, a cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s in Birmingham, said one of the best ways to protect yourself is through screenings. During the pandemic many put off those routine check ups, but he said now is a great time to get back on track.

“I know at St. Vincent’s we are taking every precaution to keep people safe and unfortunately we are seeing more and more people come in with things that maybe could have been treated earlier and now have progressed further along. So coming in in a timely manner is highly recommended,” said Dr. DeGroat.

Dr. DeGroat said knowing your numbers and having a good understanding of your heart health are key to prevention. Those numbers include blood pressure and cholesterol checks and knowing your risk factors and family history.

Dr. DeGroat also said maintaining a healthy life-style and diet are also easy ways to promote heart health.