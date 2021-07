BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today is national fried chicken day, and Digital Reporter Landon Wexler took a poll in downtown Birmingham to find out where people say they find the best fried chicken.

Our poll results use a sample size of 13 comprised of those who respond during our day at Railroad Park:

Eugene’s – 5 votes Hattie B’s – 4 votes Popeye’s – 2 votes Best Wings and Oh Yes Wings: tied at 1